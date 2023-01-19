CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Sold by Equius Partners Inc.

Equius Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,255 shares during the period. CompoSecure makes up 0.1% of Equius Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 80.7% during the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 900,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 402,347 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 119.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

CompoSecure Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $2,928,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,864,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,407.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 101,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $493,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,291,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,869.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $2,928,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,864,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,886,110 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,469. Company insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

CMPO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,194. The company has a market capitalization of $430.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.39 million. CompoSecure had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

