Compass (NYSE:COMP) Shares Down 9.8%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 15,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,955,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

COMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Compass from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Compass from $4.20 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Compass had a negative return on equity of 73.93% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

