Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAQ remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 12,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,336. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 59.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 460,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,721 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $10,997,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

