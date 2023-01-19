Comparing Lanvin Group (LANV) and Its Peers

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 721 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Lanvin Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lanvin Group Competitors 114 594 895 18 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Lanvin Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.18%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 57.63%. Given Lanvin Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.88% -78.38% 2.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 16.12 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.90 billion $107.98 million 23.27

Lanvin Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lanvin Group rivals beat Lanvin Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

