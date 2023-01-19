Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $59.81 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at $85,333,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,819 shares of company stock worth $420,239 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

