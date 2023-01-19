Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 31,007 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.87. 183,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,639,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $51.62.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

