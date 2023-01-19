Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as low as C$1.16. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.20, with a volume of 22,984 shares changing hands.

Colonial Coal International Trading Down 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$175.74 million and a P/E ratio of -108.89.

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 9,531 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

