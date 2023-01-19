Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Lifted to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Colliers International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $100.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 1.43. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.38). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

