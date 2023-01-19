Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $1,644,661.83 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Brian Armstrong sold 58,053 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,906,133.18.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $547,663.44.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $524,918.46.

On Monday, December 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $696,620.76.

On Monday, November 21st, Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $624,372.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,625,151.12.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $3.93 on Wednesday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,637,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,047,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

