Coin98 Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $43.24 million and $16.05 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.01396963 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006786 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00033170 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.01749287 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.