Coin98 (C98) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $43.58 million and $15.82 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

