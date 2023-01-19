Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,161 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.49. 18,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

