Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.7% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $82.73. 78,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,948. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

