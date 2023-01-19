Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,086 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of New Relic worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Price Performance

NEWR stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,205. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $226.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.54.

Insider Activity at New Relic

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $376,389.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 317,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $19,462,014.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,922,817.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $376,389.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,940 shares of company stock worth $36,806,171 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Featured Stories

