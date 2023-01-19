Cohen Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 137.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Shell by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Shell by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.50. 39,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,625,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $210.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.79. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.90) to GBX 2,922 ($35.66) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.69) to GBX 2,987 ($36.45) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.39) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

