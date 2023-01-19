Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) CEO Sells $23,067.60 in Stock

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) CEO Andres Fajardo sold 57,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $23,067.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andres Fajardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Andres Fajardo sold 5,133 shares of Clever Leaves stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $1,745.22.

Shares of CLVRW remained flat at $0.04 on Thursday. 52,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,380. Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clever Leaves stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLVRW Get Rating ) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

