Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $37.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. CIBC upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $41.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 45.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,056,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 49.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,841,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,686 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,790,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,002 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after acquiring an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after acquiring an additional 299,086 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter worth about $36,957,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

See Also

