CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

CIBT Education Group Stock Performance

MBAIF stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.09. CIBT Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.53.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training.

