CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.61 million during the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a negative net margin of 19.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.
CIBT Education Group Stock Performance
MBAIF stock remained flat at $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.09. CIBT Education Group has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.53.
CIBT Education Group Company Profile
