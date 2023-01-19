CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Director Acquires $150,060.00 in Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCNGet Rating) Director Perry Meyer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $150,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 5,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,070. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. CHS Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.4438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

