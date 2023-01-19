Chewy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 34,030 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the typical volume of 24,775 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Chewy Stock Down 4.8 %

CHWY stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.90. 240,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,622. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -809.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $636,843.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 238,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,217,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,182 shares of company stock worth $10,647,323. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth $49,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chewy by 68.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after buying an additional 967,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Chewy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,428,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,887,000 after buying an additional 687,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

