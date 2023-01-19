Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAKE. StockNews.com started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Cheesecake Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

