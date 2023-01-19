Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
