Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $0.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

