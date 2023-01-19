ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down to $11.93

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $11.56. ChargePoint shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 45,901 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

ChargePoint Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Insider Activity

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,076.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 736,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,337. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

