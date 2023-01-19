ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down to $11.93

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $11.56. ChargePoint shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 45,901 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $29,076.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,460.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 736,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,337. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

