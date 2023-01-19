ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down to $11.93

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.93, but opened at $11.56. ChargePoint shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 45,901 shares traded.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.
ChargePoint Stock Down 6.7 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
