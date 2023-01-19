Channing Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,463 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for approximately 3.8% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STLA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $15.04. 98,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,022,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $21.91.

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.83) to €19.00 ($20.65) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

