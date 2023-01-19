Channing Global Advisors LLC Lowers Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Channing Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.0% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 69,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 682,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,515,000 after acquiring an additional 150,096 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 283,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 52,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,220,000 after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $357.66. 12,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,254. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.75. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $434.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.