Channing Global Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,271 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 60.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,682,000 after acquiring an additional 945,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.67) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.62.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,561. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.529 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.