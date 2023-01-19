Channing Global Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 830,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 324,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,771,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $136.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.87.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

