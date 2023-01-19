Chainbing Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,144.93 (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00007037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a total market cap of $740.63 million and approximately $34,144.93 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00428632 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.72 or 0.30086837 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00776410 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

