Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.12

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.20. Ceragon Networks shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 135,728 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $179.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.98 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 876.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 82,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 74,497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 118,238 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 209,728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 145,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,816,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,709 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

