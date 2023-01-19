Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 537.8% in December

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 537.8% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:CJPRY opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

