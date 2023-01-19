Centene (NYSE:CNC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.35.

NYSE CNC opened at $75.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. Centene has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

