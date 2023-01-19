Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Trading 16.2% Higher

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

