Celo Price Tops $0.62 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $300.35 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00432617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,312.46 or 0.30366531 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.00774279 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,246,415 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

