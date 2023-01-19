Celo Dollar Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.24 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.24 million and approximately $637,249.59 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00427320 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,230.42 or 0.29994729 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00780437 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,295,816 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

