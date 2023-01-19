CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $198.09 on Wednesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in CDW by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CDW by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in CDW by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.