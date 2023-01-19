CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Increased to $217.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CDW. StockNews.com upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.
CDW Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $198.09 on Wednesday. CDW has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in CDW by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CDW by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in CDW by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CDW (CDW)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.