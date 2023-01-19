CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in CBRE Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,634. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $106.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

