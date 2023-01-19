Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

CAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.63.

Shares of CAS stock traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 91,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$7.71 and a twelve month high of C$14.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$882.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.19.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert F. Hall purchased 6,410 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.82 per share, with a total value of C$50,126.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,329.72.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

