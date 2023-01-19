Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Up 71.4% in December

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CITE. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 144.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 111,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 65,867 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CITE traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 17,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,076. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

