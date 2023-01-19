Carl C. Icahn Sells 28,366 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 28,366 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $4,091,228.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,668,079 shares in the company, valued at $529,047,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:HRI traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $141.57. The stock had a trading volume of 202,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,440. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.43 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.35.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Herc by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 1.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

