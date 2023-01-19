Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Cut to C$140.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Cargojet from C$203.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF remained flat at $90.53 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 316. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $153.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.85.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

