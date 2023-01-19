Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock Price Up 2%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 207,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 237,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 10,089.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cardiff Oncology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Further Reading

