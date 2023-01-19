Cardano Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $11.37 billion and approximately $464.56 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.17 or 0.07333031 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00076128 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00029336 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00056188 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009798 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001016 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023713 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,376,761,379 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,640,901 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
