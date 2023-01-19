Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 13,890 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 2.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $282,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.85. 11,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.67 and its 200-day moving average is $211.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $256.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.73.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.