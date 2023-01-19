Cantillon Capital Management LLC Sells 11,477 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,221,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the period. AON accounts for approximately 3.0% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of AON worth $327,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $318.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.51. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.89.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

