Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $416.65 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,427,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,916 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 3.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $416,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 129,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.36.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $25,724,255.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,814 shares of company stock valued at $33,179,644 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,341. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.52 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.68 and its 200 day moving average is $137.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.58%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

