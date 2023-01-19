Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,099,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $83,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 47,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total value of 1,033,917.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 110,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of 21.71, for a total value of 2,388,100.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,101,543.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 46,510 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.23, for a total value of 1,033,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,820 shares of company stock worth $13,470,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on EDR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.70.

EDR stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting 20.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,564. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.92. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 33.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of 21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.34 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.24 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

