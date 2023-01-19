Cantillon Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 2.2% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $241,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.38. 9,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.72 and its 200-day moving average is $243.82. The stock has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.82.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

