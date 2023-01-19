Cantillon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,803 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of SS&C Technologies worth $209,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.04. 18,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,433. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $83.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

