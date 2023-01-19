Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Price Performance
NASDAQ CGIX opened at $0.93 on Monday. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.
About Cancer Genetics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.