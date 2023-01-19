Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.09

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.09 and traded as high as C$11.39. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$11.25, with a volume of 534,479 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.11.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

Canaccord Genuity Group ( TSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$357.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.4900002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

